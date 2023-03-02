Dead whale spotted in ocean near Seaside Park
SEASIDE PARK, N.J. -- A dead whale was spotted Wednesday in the ocean near Seaside Park.
Police posted video of the animal, saying it was discovered about a mile off of the L Street Beach.
The whale is being monitored by the Marine Mammal Center and Coast Guard to see where it might end up on shore.
It's not clear if this was the same whale seen in the Ambrose shipping channel on Monday.
