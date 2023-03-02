Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead whale spotted in ocean near Seaside Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Dead whale discovered near Seaside Park, New Jersey
Dead whale discovered near Seaside Park, New Jersey 00:20

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. -- A dead whale was spotted Wednesday in the ocean near Seaside Park.

Police posted video of the animal, saying it was discovered about a mile off of the L Street Beach.

The whale is being monitored by the Marine Mammal Center and Coast Guard to see where it might end up on shore.

It's not clear if this was the same whale seen in the Ambrose shipping channel on Monday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.