Dodgers' historic World Series comeback against the Yankees brings title back to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions again after staging a stellar come-from-behind victory against their historically bitter rivals, the New York Yankees.

As expected, and deserved, first baseman Freddie Freeman was named World Series Most Valuable Player following the game. He was incredible throughout, beginning the series with a bang in the form of a walk-off grand slam in Game 1. During the locker room celebrations, the World Series MVP had some heartfelt words for his team.

"From day one we knew we had a good group of guys," Freeman said. "The group of guys in this clubhouse became very, very close and showed that on the field."

That home run started a string of four straight World Series games with a long ball, which combined with his two homers in the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, set a record.

He finished the series with six hits, four of which were homers, and 12 RBIs.

"I don't want it to calm down at all," Freeman said while celebrating. "We're going to celebrate this for a long time, because it is just hard to do in this game — to win championships ... with this group of guys we get to have a parade finally for LA."

Before they were able to hoist their trophy, the Boys in Blue swatted away a five-run deficit to defeat New York, 7-6.

After giving up five runs early in the game, the Dodgers slowly chipped away at the Yankee's lead. Unlike the high-powered offense that got them to this point, the Dodgers relied on small ball to eke out Wednesday night's win, using several sacrifice flies and crucial base running to slowly claw their way back and capture the franchise's eighth World Series title.

"Tonight was basically the epitome of our season," third baseman Max Muncy said. "Get health a big blow early, comeback. Get health another blow, comeback. Tonight was basically our season in a nutshell."

Dodgers storm the field after the final out of the 2024 World Series. Getty Images

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty was flat out of the gate, allowing back-to-back homers to Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm in the first inning and an RBI single to Alex Verdugo in the second, which led to him getting the early hook.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the bottom of the third when Giancarlo Stanton crushed an opposite-field homer off of reliever Ryan Brasier.

Despite holding a 5-0 lead, the Yankees faltered in the fifth inning, allowing the Dodgers to tie the game after a couple of fielding blunders, a two-run single from Freddie Freeman and a two-run double off the bat of Teoscar Hernández.

With Flaherty out of the game after just four outs, the Dodgers were forced to undergo their second-straight bullpen game, which saw manager Dave Roberts throw seven arms in relief.

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With the game knotted in the sixth, Stanton drove in what was at the time the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, scoring Juan Soto from third base, again putting the Pinstripes ahead.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole nearly went seven innings, and despite the rough fifth inning, walked off the field with a lead and a standing ovation from the fans in New York.

In the top of the eighth with their lead still intact, Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle loaded the bases without securing an out, making way for Luke Weaver, who has been incredible in October. He was able to limit the damage, but still allowed both the tying and go-ahead runs to score on sacrifice flies.

Lux first roped a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game and make way for Shohei Ohtani in a situation that seemed to be the makings of a Hollywood film. However, in a bizarre turn of events he made his way to first base after just two pitches on catcher's interference from New York backstop Austin Wells. Outside of that at-bat, Ohtani was silent again, going 0-for-four with a strikeout.

With the bases once again juiced, star outfielder Mookie Betts hit his own sacrifice fly to drive in the go-ahead run, giving the Boys in Blue a 7-6 lead.

Roberts left right-handed reliever Blake Treinen in the game for 41 pitches, in which he was able to get an incredible seven outs, sending the game into the ninth inning.

Though he's traditionally a starter, Roberts called on Walker Buehler in the bottom of the ninth inning to face the Yankees lineup and he did just that, mowing down the bottom three batters and locking up the title.

Following the game, the Dodgers announced their plans to host a parade for fans through the streets of downtown Los Angeles.