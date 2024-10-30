Dodgers announce plans for World Series Parade through streets of downtown Los Angeles

Following their incredible run to the 2024 World Series title, the Boys in Blue are ready to celebrate their victory with the Dodger Faithful, announcing a miles-long parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

While exact details remain limited, the team says that the celebration begins outside of Los Angeles City Hall at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

After that, the parade will head south down Spring Street before making a right turn onto 1st Street. From there, they'll continue until they bear left on Grand Avenue and continue for several miles. The festivities come to an end after they turn right onto 5th Street, finishing near Figueroa.

Los Angeles, are you ready for a parade?! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/FZhhp1VB29 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

Following the parade, the team will also host a special ticketed celebration at Chavez Ravine.

"Please note that it will not be feasible for fans to attend both the parade and the Dodger Stadium event," said a post on X from the Dodgers.

It will be the Dodgers' first parade in nearly 40 years, since the COVID-19 pandemic limited both the 2020 World Series celebrations. In recent years, Angelenos have been treated to a number of parades that included the 2022 Super Bowl Champion Rams and the 2022 MLS Champion Los Angeles Football Club.