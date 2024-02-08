Documentary about pioneering ballet dancer George Lee premieres this weekend at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- Lunar New Year starts this weekend and among the celebrations is the premiere of a new documentary at Lincoln Center.

It's about pioneering Asian American ballet dancer George Lee, who in 1954 was cast in the premiere of George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker."

"Balanchine picked me out as the Asian boy for the Nutcracker. He said, I have one Asian boy, so he figured I'd be good for the Tea. They said, come to the rehearsal I want you to do Chinese dance. They're going to push you out in a box, the two girls, and they open it up and you pop out," Lee recalls in the film.

The 30-miute documentary is called "Ten Times Better" and directed by Jennifer Lin.

Lee and Lin sat down with CBS New York's Cindy Hsu to share his inspiring story and what they hope people will take away from the film.

It premieres this Saturday at the Dance on Camera Festival at Lincoln Center.

Watch the interview above & click here for more information about tickets.