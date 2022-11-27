Source: 2 children fatally stabbed in the Bronx, mother taken into custody

NEW YORK -- A police source tells CBS2 two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday.

The FDNY says they were called around 8 p.m. for a report of cardiac arrest at a building on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

Two patients were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to a police source, the children are approximately 1 and 3 years old.

The police source says it happened at a family shelter and the children's mother was taken into custody.

Further details are expected to be released later tonight.

