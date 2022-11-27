Watch CBS News
Source: 2 children fatally stabbed in the Bronx, mother taken into custody

NEW YORK -- A police source tells CBS2 two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday.

The FDNY says they were called around 8 p.m. for a report of cardiac arrest at a building on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

Two patients were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to a police source, the children are approximately 1 and 3 years old.

The police source says it happened at a family shelter and the children's mother was taken into custody.

Further details are expected to be released later tonight.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.

