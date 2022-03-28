Widow of slain NYPD officer pushes SUNY Brockport to rescind invitation to husband's killer; "It's unbelievable"

Widow of slain NYPD officer wants university to rescind invitation to husband's killer

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- There was outrage Monday from the widow of a murdered NYPD officer after the admitted killer was invited to speak at SUNY Brockport on April 6.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the slain officer's Long Island widow is lobbying to have the invite rescinded.

"It's unbelievable that a college would invite a cop killer," Diane Piagentini said.

Piagentini remains outraged that parole was granted to her husband's assassin, Anthony Bottom, who now goes by Jalil Muntaqim.

"They should spend the rest of their lives in prison," Piagentini said, "much less being invited to speak at a college."

In 1971, as a member of the Black Liberation Army, Bottom ambushed two NYPD officers, Joe Piagentini and Waverly Jones.

He was invited to speak by a Brockport faculty member.

The university's president said, "academic freedom gives faculty a great deal of autonomy," which involves, "controversial speakers from various backgrounds and viewpoints ... these conversations are uncomfortable. They are meant to be. They're about gaining new perspective."

The university said it does not support his violence, but believes in freedom of speech. Piagentini believes SUNY is glossing over his crimes.

"He actually looked him in the face and said, 'I have a wife and children I want to go home to.' And he took my husband's revolver out of the holster and continued to shoot him," Piagentini said.

The invite has spurred protests.

"They are glorifying this individual. They are honoring this individual," said Suffolk PBA Vice President Louis Civello.

Another NYPD widow said the invitation ignores the victims.

"They will continue to suffer as this evil person goes on with their life as if nothing has happened," Lisa Tuozzulo said.

Supporters argued he is a changed man after five decades in prison.

"He is beyond remorseful. He has completely transformed his life and he has helped an entire generation of younger people transform their lives," former inmate Jose Saldana said in 2020.

No state funds are being used to pay Muntaqim, an anonymous donor is. An event description that dubbed him as a "political prisoner" is under review.

SUNY Brockport has created a web page to address a myriad of questions about its position on the event, which will be held virtually to mitigate security concerns.

Piagentini said she's never heard from him.