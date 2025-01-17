William Nylander scores in OT, Maple Leafs defeat Devils 4-3

TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:10 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe was back at Scotiabank Arena as a visitor for the first time since being fired by the Maple Leafs in the spring.

Nylander added an assist, Auston Matthews also had two goals and Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots. Mitch Marner and Jake McCabe had two assists each.

Nico Hischier had two power-play goals for New Jersey. Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.

Takeaways

Devils: The club has just one regulation victory over its last nine contests.

Maple Leafs: McCabe (upper-body injury) returned to the lineup after missing four games. ... Marner picked up an assist on Matthews' second goal for his 700th career point.

Key moment

With Toronto down 3-2 in the third period, Matthews scored his second of the night on a high shot past Markstrom's right ear.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Devils host Philadelphia, and the Maple Leafs are at Montreal.