Military aircrafts arrive ahead of Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will arrive on Long Island today, ahead of the Bethpage Air Show this weekend.

They will be flying their new FA18 Super Hornets to Republic Airport.

A Navy F22 Raptor will also arrive at Macarthur Airport.

The Bethpage Air Show takes place Saturday and Sunday at Jones Beach State Park.

The show features the Navy Blue Angels, skydivers from the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the 106th Air National Guard rescue wing, which is based in Westhampton Beach.