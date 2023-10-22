Derrick Clancy, 42, arrested in connection with Long Island home break-ins

MASTIC BEACH N.Y. -- Suffolk County police arrested a man in connection with two terrifying home break-ins in Mastic Beach.

Police charged 42-year-old Derrick Clancy with two counts of first degree burglary after two elderly women were allegedly attacked by a man who got inside their homes through a window.

The break-ins happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 10 and 17, police said.

Before the arrest, Suffolk County Legislator Jim Mazzarella told CBS New York he's seen an uptick in crime in the area, but these incidents were on a different level.

"If there's no motivation regarding burglary or anything like that and these are just assaults on innocent victims, especially elderly women, it's actually more concerning," said Mazzarella.

Police said Clancy is homeless.