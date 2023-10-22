Watch CBS News
Local News

Derrick Clancy, 42, arrested in connection with Long Island home break-ins

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man arrested in connection with Mastic Beach home break-ins
Man arrested in connection with Mastic Beach home break-ins 00:30

MASTIC BEACH N.Y. -- Suffolk County police arrested a man in connection with two terrifying home break-ins in Mastic Beach

Police charged 42-year-old Derrick Clancy with two counts of first degree burglary after two elderly women were allegedly attacked by a man who got inside their homes through a window. 

The break-ins happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 10 and 17, police said. 

Before the arrest, Suffolk County Legislator Jim Mazzarella told CBS New York he's seen an uptick in crime in the area, but these incidents were on a different level. 

"If there's no motivation regarding burglary or anything like that and these are just assaults on innocent victims, especially elderly women, it's actually more concerning," said Mazzarella. 

Police said Clancy is homeless. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.