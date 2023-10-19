Man suspected of assaulting elderly women in terrifying pair of Long Island home invasions

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Long Island police are looking for a single suspect following a terrifying pair of home break-ins in Mastic Beach.

In each case, an older woman was home alone when a man got inside through a window and assaulted her.

Mastic Beach residents are locking their doors and windows, and turning on their alarms as news of the assaults at homes on adjacent streets spreads.

One occurred at 4 a.m. on Oct. 10. The other happened just after midnight on Oct. 17.

"In both incidents a lone elderly female resident was confronted by a male suspect inside her home and physically assaulted. The male then fled the residence without taking any proceeds," said Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan.

In the first case, the 78-year-old woman's son said the attacker wore a mask, cut a window screen with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The woman's son said the attacker accidentally pressed her medical alert button while punching her. It activated an audible alarm, which apparently scared him away.

One week later, and just one block away, a man broke in through a window at 12:40 a.m. and assaulted a 75-year-old woman.

Police increased marked and unmarked patrols in the area and provided a sketch of the suspect.

"Both victims described the suspect as a dark-skinned male, approximately 30 years of age, five foot two to five foot six, with an athletic build," said Rowan.

Suffolk County Legislator Jim Mazzarella said he's seen an uptick in crime in the area, but these were on a different level.

"If there's no motivation regarding burglary or anything like that and these are just assaults on innocent victims, especially elderly women, it's actually more concerning," said Mazzarella.

"This is just terrible. You can't feel safe in your own home," said Jackie Sing.

Police asked residents to lock doors and windows, leave exterior lights on overnight, trim hedges near windows and check in with neighbors to make sure they're aware.

Any tips should be directed to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.