Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital, resumes his full duties, Pentagon says

Secretary Austin to return to work Tuesday Defense Secretary Austin to return to work Tuesday after hospitalization 04:25

After undergoing a medical procedure, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital and resumed the responsibilities that he had delegated to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sunday afternoon following symptoms of an "emergent bladder issue," according to the Pentagon. He underwent what doctors at Walter Reed described as "non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia" in a statement from the hospital Monday.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense said in a statement Austin will work from home at first, on the advice of his doctors, but is expected to return to the Pentagon later this week. He has full access to both classified and unclassified materials needed to perform his duties.

"He is recovering well and resumed his full functions and duties today at 5 pm," the statement said. "The Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified."

Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Duale at the Pentagon on February 07, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Austin's doctors issued a statement on his current medical condition, noting that the bladder issue was related to his prostate cancer surgery in December.

"His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care," the statement said, adding that the issue "was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Feb. 12."

During Austin's hospitalization in December, the Pentagon came under fire for waiting several days to inform the White House, Congress or the public that Austin was in the hospital — as well as the reason for his hospitalization.

Senior aides to Austin waited even longer to disclose that Austin had been diagnosed and then treated for prostate cancer.

Even Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who took over some of Austin's responsibilities on Jan. 2, did not know until Jan. 4 that Austin was in the hospital.

Austin later released a statement claiming "full responsibility" for his decisions about disclosure, and Ryder told reporters that "there's been a lot of lessons learned and there has been a commitment by the secretary to do better when it comes to transparency."