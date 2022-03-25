Police hope new video will help catch gunman behind deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a deadly road rage incident in Brooklyn.

Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down.

There's now a memorial set up with flowers and candles, and family friends told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge the funeral was Friday.

The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars.

Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of the frame, then shot him.

Video shows the gunman run back to his car and take off.

First responders said when they arrived, they found Flores in the street with a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's terrible, it's terrible news," said Flores' landlord, who said he's know the victim and his family, who live above his shop, for 20 years.

"Personalities clash, but it just seems like it's petty," he said.

The suspect was last seen on Howard Avenue heading onto Eastern Parkway toward Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues. He was driving a light gray Infiniti Q50 with rear end damage on the passenger side.

Police hope someone recognizes the suspect or the car and reports them. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.