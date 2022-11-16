David Bonola sentenced to prison for killing of Forest Hills mother Orsolya Gaal

Man facing 25 years in prison for killing of Forest Hills woman

NEW YORK -- A handyman has been formally sentenced for the killing of a woman from Forest Hills.

David Bonola faces 25 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Orsolya Gaal.

READ MORE: NYPD: Orsolya Gaal's handyman David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother

Investigators say in April, following a verbal dispute, Bonola slashed her throat and stabbed her more than 50 times.

He was later seen on surveillance video with a bag containing Gaal's body that was found near Forest Park.

Investigators say Bonola had been having an affair with the victim.

Gaal was married and had two teenage sons.