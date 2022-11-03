Watch CBS News
David Bonola pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing of Forest Hills woman Orsolya Gaal

NEW YORK -- A Queens handyman will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for the brutal murder of a Forest Hills woman.

David Bonola pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the killing of Orsolya Gaal.

Prosecutors say Bonola stabbed the 51-year-old wife and mother of two nearly 50 times in her home in April, then stuffed her dismembered body in a duffel bag and dumped it at a park.

Investigators say Bonola had been having an affair with the victim.

Bonola will be formally sentenced on Nov. 16.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

