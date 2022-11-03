David Bonola pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing of Forest Hills woman Orsolya Gaal
NEW YORK -- A Queens handyman will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for the brutal murder of a Forest Hills woman.
David Bonola pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the killing of Orsolya Gaal.
Prosecutors say Bonola stabbed the 51-year-old wife and mother of two nearly 50 times in her home in April, then stuffed her dismembered body in a duffel bag and dumped it at a park.
READ MORE: David Bonola indicted in murder of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal
Investigators say Bonola had been having an affair with the victim.
Bonola will be formally sentenced on Nov. 16.
