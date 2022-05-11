David Bonola indicted in murder of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal
NEW YORK -- A Queens man has been indicted on murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in her son's hockey bag.
David Bonola was indicted for the killing of Orsolya Gaal.
The body of the 51-year-old mother of two was found in a bag near Forest Park on April 16.
READ MORE: ICE lodges detainer after arrest of David Bonola in Orsolya Gaal's murder
Bonola was a handyman who had done work in Gaal's home.
Investigators say on April 16, the two got into an argument before Bonola allegedly stabbed her more than 50 times.
