Retired MLS player Charlie Davies "really disappointed" by Dante Vanzeir's 6-game suspension for racial slur

NEW YORK -- Former professional soccer player Charlie Davies criticized Major League Soccer's decision to suspend New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir six games for using a racial slur toward an opponent.

"This is the first time that I've ever heard in my life a player admitting to using a racial slur, ever," Davies said on CBS Sports Golazo Network. "I literally thought a 34-game suspension, a season, a season ban."

"I'm really disappointed in the league because I felt that after the MLS is Back Tournament, every player kneeling, Black Players for Change, Soccer for All, inclusivity, equity, zero tolerance for racism, that the world was watching MLS," said Davies.

San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse accused a Red Bulls player of using a racial slur during the match on April 8 at Red Bull Arena. Ebobisse, who is Black, did not say which player, but MLS launched an investigation and Vanzeir took responsibility.

HARRISON, NJ - MARCH 04: Dante Vanzeir #13 of New York Red Bulls claps to fans after the Major League Soccer match against Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. / Getty Images

MLS announced a six-game suspension and fine against Vanzeir, who must also participate in "League-mandated training and education sessions."

"They said zero tolerance, that's a league-wide statement. And zero tolerance means zero tolerance. Out of the league. Guess what? That will send a message to the world, to players, to fans, to sporting directors, to owners," said Davies. "It's so disheartening, it is. I slept overnight and ... I thought about why would you go this direction? After all of this hard work to build up the league and build up the people who are usually marginalized and discriminated against across every aspect of life."

In a statement, Vanzeir said, "I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry."

Vanzeir has left the Red Bulls "until further notice," according to the club. He would be eligible to return on May 20 vs. Montreal.