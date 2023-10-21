Brooklyn high school renames football field for firefighter Danny Suhr, who died on 9/11

NEW YORK -- A football field at the Brooklyn school featured in CBS New York's most recent "Class Act" was officially renamed Saturday.

A crowd was on hand at James Madison High School where the field was renamed for hero firefighter Danny Suhr.

Suhr, a former James Madison High School student and captain of the football team, died on 9/11. He worked for Engine 216 in Williamsburg.

His family was there for Saturday's family.

"It's certainly nice to have things like this, where it's recognized that what he did, he didn't do for nothing. He did for community, he did for our borough, he did for our city. He did it to help others. That's the kind of guy he was," Suhr's brother James Suhr said.

On Friday, CBS New York's Chris Wragge visited the school live during the morning show for "Class Act," which honors outstanding teachers, students, teams or programs.

