BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge at James Madison High School as they honor Firefighter Danny Suhr

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge at James Madison High School as they honor Firefighter Danny Suhrget the free app
NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge is back for its first stop of the 2023-2024 school year at James Madison High School in Brooklyn.
We're live this morning with students and faculty, who came out bright and early to celebrate.
Before tomorrow's football game, the school's brand new athletic fields will be named for Danny Suhr, a former student and captain of the football team. The hero firefighter lost his life on 9/11.
Follow the live updates below for all the highlights from our morning.
Famous alums from James Madison High School
We have a special message from two of the school's famous New York alums.
Remembering Danny Suhr, from football field to fire house
Danny Suhr was a 9/11 hero and devoted husband, father, firefighter and friend to so many. It seems everyone has a story about him.
The athletic fields at James Madison High School, where Suhr was a star, will now bear his name.
For years to come, students, athletes, parents and fans will see the name and hear the stories of a hero since day one.
Chris Wragge sits down with his wife and others who knew him about his life and legacy.
CLICK HERE for the full story.
Sign up for a school visit
Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below.
CLICK HERE for more information.