Cyclist Eugene Schroeder struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man on a bike in Brooklyn

Police say the victim, 56-year-old Eugene Schroeder, was struck around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Morgan and Johnson Avenues in East Williamsburg.

Officers responding to the scene found Schroeder in the crosswalk with severe head trauma. 

He died at Elmhurst Hospital. 

His distraught husband John Rappaport spoke with us Friday morning. 

"He's a DJ. He was off yesterday. He was coming from the gym," Rappaport said. "When I woke up he didn't come into the bedroom, then I got a phone call from the detective." 

Police say Schroeder may have been hit by a truck that kept going westbound on Johnson Avenue. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 10, 2023 / 12:17 PM

