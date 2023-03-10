Watch CBS News
Driver wanted after man on bike hit and killed overnight in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver accuse of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Brooklyn. 

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Morgan and Johnson Avenues in East Williamsburg. 

Police said the driver struck a man on a bike and left the scene. 

Police did not immediately release a description of the driver or their vehicle. 

First published on March 10, 2023 / 7:43 AM

