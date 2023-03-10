Driver wanted after man on bike hit and killed overnight in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Driver wanted after bicyclist hit and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver accuse of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Morgan and Johnson Avenues in East Williamsburg.

Police said the driver struck a man on a bike and left the scene.

Police did not immediately release a description of the driver or their vehicle.