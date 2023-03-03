Watch CBS News
Man shot in head during attempted robbery at Bronx gas station

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A man was shot in the head while pumping gas overnight in the Bronx. 

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a Gulf station off Webster Avenue in Tremont. 

Police said the 51-year-old victim was pumping gas when someone tried to rob him. He sprayed the suspect with gas before being shot.

Investigators taped off the gas station, where a white Range Rover could be seen with its gas tank popped open and the pump lying on the ground. 

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. 

So far, there's no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

