Police: Man shot while pumping gas in the Bronx

A man was shot in the Bronx while pumping gas in what police are calling a botched robbery. Surveillance video shows the victim spraying the suspect with gasoline right before he's shot in the head. CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reports.
