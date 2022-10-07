Watch CBS News
NYC launches first ever all borough composting program in Queens

NEW YORK -- It's a common sight in New York City -- bags of trash lining the sidewalks waiting for pickup. 

But now, a revamped city program is hoping to create cleaner sidewalks, while also fighting climate change. 

This week, the Department of Sanitation launched its first all borough composting program. 

Every resident in Queens now has access to curbside composting bins and weekly pickups. 

The city says it will be the largest composting program in the country. 

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch stopped by to explain how it works. 

CLICK HERE for more information, and watch her full interview above. 

October 7, 2022

