Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case before jury selection begins in New York

NEW YORK -- Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled a civil suit claiming he raped a woman in a New York City hotel nearly 10 years ago, according to court documents.

The settlement announcement came as jury selection was about to begin Tuesday in federal court.

The accuser claimed Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change clothes, then attacked her.

Gooding's lawyers said the two had consensual sex. He was being sued for $6 million in damages.

Over the years, at least 30 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.