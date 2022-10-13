Watch CBS News
Cuba Gooding, Jr. avoids jail time after pleading guilty to lesser charge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. will not face jail time for the forcible touching case against him in New York City after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. 

Prosecutors say Gooding complete six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling, allowing them to change his previous misdemeanor plea to a noncriminal violation. 

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty back in April to the misdemeanor charge for forcibly kissing a nightclub worker back in 2018. 

It's just one of dozens of accusations against the Oscar winner that came to light in the #MeToo era. 

