NYC did an "abominable" repaving job on Cross Bay Boulevard, NYC Councilwoman says

NEW YORK -- City Councilwoman Joann Ariola says Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel, Queens was long overdue for a repaving job.

"We were very excited that we were going to get this roadway paved at the end of the season for paving, until we saw how it was done," she said.

On recent video she posted to social media, she calls the Department of Transportation's recent resurfacing project "abominable."

"The people of Broad Channel have been left with half-filled streets, two-lane highways, broken curbs, covered manhole covers, unrolled corners, broken holes in the street on Shad Creek Road," Ariola said. "They deserve better."

Complaints came fast and furious, civic leader says

Dan Mundy, president of the Broad Channel Civic Association, said the mistakes were obvious right away.

"We immediately started to receive dozens and dozens of complaints from our residents, but also from residents of Rockaway, who couldn't believe that this was the end result," Mundy said.

Neighbors complained that their homes were vibrating when trucks' tires hit improperly paved manhole covers.

"And this is not on the gang that put it down, the men and women that came out here to do the job. This is on Borough Hall and DOT," Ariola said. "The asphalt was not of good quality. It was cold when it was put down."

The DOT has since taken steps to smooth out problem areas ahead of a total overhaul in warmer weather, telling CBS New York: "NYC DOT is dedicated to keeping New York City's 20,000 lane-miles of paved roads in good condition. We are addressing this issue in Broad Channel, and will continue to closely monitor conditions until we return in the spring for resurfacing."

