Cricket World Cup will be played on Long Island after opposition to temporary Bronx stadium

Some Bronx residents oppose plans for temporary cricket stadium in park

Some Bronx residents oppose plans for temporary cricket stadium in park

Some Bronx residents oppose plans for temporary cricket stadium in park

NEW YORK -- New York City's plan to host the 2024 Cricket World Cup in the Bronx is over after heated opposition from the community.

The venue will instead be built in Eisenhower Park in Nassau County on Long Island.

The decision is a defeat for Mayor Eric Adams, who supported bringing the Cricket World Cup to the Bronx as an economic boost, citing a potential $150 million economic windfall as a result of the tournament. The International Cricket Council said they would foot the $20 million construction bill, so there would've been no need for taxpayer money -- just patience.

Community leaders in the Bronx were against the plan to build the stadium at Van Cortlandt Park. The plans called for a 34,000-seat temporary stadium, which would've eliminated the use of 20 acres of the park for months.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is speaking Wednesday about the tournament's move to Long Island.

We'll have more on that on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.