Temporary stadium to be build in the Bronx for Cricket World Cup, sparking mixed reactions from community

NEW YORK -- New York City has given the green light for the construction of a temporary stadium in the Bronx for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, but it's also sparked opposition from locals.

Concerned Bronx residents spoke out Friday.

"It's a great sport, but for cricket? I think they're occupying too much space," Bronx resident Omar Rodriguez said.

Plans call for a 34,000-seat temporary stadium to make New York the host of the 2024 Cricket World Cup at the home of the largest cricket league in New York -- Van Cortlandt Park. While the stadium will only be up until June, it will eliminate the use of 20 acres of the park for months.

"We are here to make it crystal clear that there is broad and deep community opposition," Bronx Rep. Richie Torres said.

Torres is not only concerned the legal hurdles that need to be overcome in a short timeframe, but with a decision that he describes as hasty.

"We in the community feel blindsided and even betrayed by the sheer suddenness of the city's decision ... without the barest attempt at community engagement," Torres said. "The city cannot do whatever it wishes with park land. The city must follow the law. It must follow the process that the law prescribes."

A spokesperson for the mayor's office pushed back on the opposition saying in part: "Holding this tournament in New York City also has the potential to generate $150 million in potential economic activity and create thousands of new jobs."

"Like I said, mixed feelings. It may be good for the community, 34,000 people. The economy is kind of suffering now, but it may be good for the small businesses," Bronx resident Fred Maldonado said.

"They're estimating it would stimulate the local economy to the tune of $150 million," CBS New York's Steve Overmyer said.

"So then, that's a no-brainer. I'll find somewhere else to workout," Maldonado said.

The International Cricket Council says they will foot the $20 million construction bill, so there's no need for taxpayer money -- just patience.