Watch CBS News
Local News

Crane collapses in Northern Manhattan, police say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon in Northern Manhattan. 

Police said the crane collapsed at West 207th Street and Ninth Avenue in Inwood at around 2:25 p.m. 

Word of the collapse comes as New York City starts to the feel the impact of a powerful storm bringing high winds and rains to the region

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on January 9, 2024 / 2:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.