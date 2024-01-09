Crane collapses in Northern Manhattan, police say
NEW YORK - A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon in Northern Manhattan.
Police said the crane collapsed at West 207th Street and Ninth Avenue in Inwood at around 2:25 p.m.
Word of the collapse comes as New York City starts to the feel the impact of a powerful storm bringing high winds and rains to the region.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
