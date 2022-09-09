COVID concerns top of mind for some as kids head back to school

NEW YORK - As summer quickly comes to a close, the fall season will soon be in the air, and the colder temperatures will likely draw more people indoors.

With the changing of the seasons comes some COVID concerns.

CBS2's John Dias spoke with New Yorkers about their predictions for the fall season, and what doctors say we should know.

The easing of COVID restrictions is definitely not easing COVID worries. At least, not for some in New York City, as the fall season takes over.

"It's a virus. It depends on contact with another person, and each person can have the virus," one person said.

With kids now back in school with little or no COVID protocols, and masks now optional on mass transit across New York state, some like Barbara Simpson of the Bronx are fearing the new season will bring nothing but trouble.

"It's going to get worse," Simpson said. "Germs. They're all over."

But not everyone thinks it will be gloom and doom.

"I am pretty sure everything is going to be good, we worked for that," one person said.

Doctors say it's best to not panic, but do stay cautious. It will soon be a new season, however, we should keep up with old safety measures:

Keep testing regularly

Wear masks around immunocompromised and older people

Make sure you're up to date on your COVID booster

These steps could help prevent more variants from forming.

"Fifty percent of American population that are eligible for the booster shots have not received one," said Dr. Aftab Khan.

Khan, a board certified internal medicine doctor, says it is also vital to get vaccinated or boosted if you plan on heading back to work in person in the coming weeks, saying the virus will only mutate when it circulates.

"There is going to be a surge. There is going to be an increase in hospitalization and mortalities, but it won't be as bad as it was in the past," Khan said.

He does fear, however, a large number of COVID cases may go undisclosed.

"These cases are massively underestimated, because most of us ae doing at home testing which are not reported," Khan said.

So if you're able, Khan says it's best to get COVID tests done through a medical provider.