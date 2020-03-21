COVID Vaccine: Where And How To Get It, FAQs, More Information And Resources
Editor's Note: This post was originally published on March 21, 2020, and has since been updated, most recently on Jan. 18, 2022.
Comprehensive COVID Vaccine Coverage
Watch Our Special 'COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future'
Order A Free At-Home COVID Test Kit From The Federal Government
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
How To Get Reimbursed For At-Home COVID Tests
OFFICIAL SITES AND HOTLINES
FIND COVID VACCINES
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
NYC TESTING & WAIT TIMES
NEW YORK STATEWIDE: Official coronavirus website or call 1-(888)-364-3065.
- New York State Dept. Of Health COVID-19 Tracker Map
- New York City: Official coronavirus website or call 311, or text "COVID" to 692-692
- Westchester County: Official coronavirus website or call 211 for general information, or 1-(866)-588-0195 if you are under self-quarantine or were exposed to a known case
- Nassau County: Official coronavirus website and map of confirmed cases or call 1-(516)-227-9570, or text "COVID19NC" to 888777
- Suffolk County: Official coronavirus website or text "COVIDSUFFOLK" to 67283
NEW JERSEY STATEWIDE: Official coronavirus website or call 211 for general information, or 1-(800)-962-1253 for clinical questions, "NJCOVID" to 898-211.
- NJ.gov New Jersey COVID-19 Dashboard
- New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (non-governmental grant organization)
- NJ.gov Renters And Landlord Information
- Bergen County: Official coronavirus website or call 1-(201)-225-7000, or 1-(201)-785-8505 after hours and weekends
CONNECTICUT STATEWIDE: Official coronavirus website or call 211.
NATIONAL RESOURCES
- Centers For Disease Control And Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- Coronavirus.gov Federal Resource Site
- John Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center
- John Hopkins University COVID-19 Interactive Map
WAYS TO COPE DURING THE OUTBREAK
KEEPING UP YOUR OWN WELL-BEING
- How To Talk To Children About The Outbreak
- Tips On How To Avoid Going Stir Crazy In Isolation
- Tips To Avoid Isolation During Time Of Social Distancing
- Tips On How To Eat Well During Coronavirus Quarantine
- Tips On Growing 'Victory Gardens' For Food And Stress Relief
- Tips To Help Fall Asleep Better At Night
- Doctors' Top Health Tips For Working At Home
- Tips To Stay Safe While Grocery Shopping
- How To Make And Donate Do-It-Yourself Facial Masks
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
MENTAL HEALTH & SOBRIETY RESOURCES
TOP THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS
- Is it safe to go to the laundromat?
- If you get and recover from coronavirus, can you get it again?
- What's the story about coronavirus mutating into new strains?
- How effective is high doses of vitamin C to avoid catching coronavirus?
- Which over-the-counter medicines are safe to take if you are infected?
- More ASK DR. MAX Q&A
BUSINESS AND INCOME TOPICS
DID YOU LOSE YOUR JOB AMID THE OUTBREAK?
- New York: Filing An Unemployment Claim
- New York City: Help With Energy Bills
- New Jersey: Filing An Unemployment Claim
- New Jersey: Jobs Portal To Find New Work
- Connecticut: Filing An Unemployment Claim
ARE YOU WORKING BUT NEED TO TAKE PAID SICK LEAVE?
- New York: If You Are Quarantined Yourself
- New York: If Your Minor Dependent Child is Quarantined
- New York: If You Need Time To Take Care Of Family Members
- New Jersey: All Cases
- Connecticut: All Cases
WHAT IF YOU OWN A SMALL BUSINESS AND NEED HELP?
- U.S. Small Business Administration Guidance & Loan Resources
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
- NYC Employee Retention Grant Program
- New York City Small Business Continuity Fund Survey
- Facebook Small Business Grants Program
WHAT IF I'M BEHIND ON PAYMENTS OR CANNOT COVER MY STUDENT LOAN? Contact your federal student load provider's online or by phone.
- CornerStone: See website or call 1-800-663-1662
- FedLoan Servicing (PHEAA): See website or call 1-800-699-2908
- Granite State — GSMR: See website or call 1-888-556-0022
- Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc.: See website or call 1-800-236-4300
- HESC/Edfinancial: See website or call 1-855-337-6884
- MOHELA: See website or call 1-888-866-4352
- Navient: See website or call 1-800-722-1300
- Nelnet: See website or call 1-888-486-4722
- OSLA Servicing: See website or call 1-866-264-9762
- ECSI: See website or call 1-866-313-3793
FOOD AND SAFETY TOPICS
ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?
- Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
- Food Banks Across New York State
- Food Banks In New York City
- Food Banks On Long Island
- Food Banks In New Jersey
- Food Banks In Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
WHAT IF I HAVE LEGAL ISSUES RIGHT NOW?
- NYC Legal Aid Society (status of criminal, family, housing, immigration and civil court access)
- Legal Services of New Jersey (status of court access, finding help)
- Connecticut Network for Legal Aid (status of court access, finding help)
ARE YOU OR SOMEONE CLOSE TO YOU SUFFERING FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?
- New York State And NYC Domestic Violence Hotlines And Shelters
- New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotlines And Shelters
- Connecticut Domestic Violence Hotlines And Shelters
WHAT IF I WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER OR DONATE SUPPORT?
- NYC Health + Hospitals COVID-19 Relief Efforts
- PPE or other equipment or goods to donate in NYC, call 1-833-NYC-0040
- New York Cares
- EMS FDNY Help Fund
REMOTE LEARNING AND TEACHING
