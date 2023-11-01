Cornell students shocked by arrest of fellow student Patrick Dai for antisemitic threats

NEW YORK -- A Cornell University engineering student is facing federal charges, accused of promoting the murder of Jewish students.

Police said Patrick Dai made graphic threats against his fellow students online, and urged other students to kill them.

It's part of what officials said is a growing threat to Jewish students in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"I really don't think, and I don't believe, that somebody at Cornell would make such evil and vile and disgusting threats," student Sam Friedman said.

But federal investigators said that's exactly what happened when Dai, a 21-year-old junior, posted graphic threats online against Jewish students.

"It doesn't feel like we're living in 2023. Feels like we're living in Nazi Germany," one student said.

Federal authorities arrested Dai on Tuesday after the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the state police and local authorities joined forces to search for the person responsible for making the heinous threats.

Overnight, Cornell University released a statement condemning the horrific threats, and expressing gratitude to the FBI.

"Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody. We also thank Cornell Police and Chief Anthony Bellamy for extraordinary efforts in supporting the investigation and protecting our campus community. The university will continue to provide assistance to law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney's Office as this case moves forward," Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said. "We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead. Cornell Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus as the university continues to focus on supporting the needs of our students, faculty and staff."

Dai was immediately suspended upon his arrest, the university said.

"I can't imagine what would go through the mind of someone like that. First of all, you are making threats on this random website, like, why would you do that? I think it is really ridiculous, and I am glad that the person was taken into custody," student Levi Schmuel said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, there has been a nearly 400% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. The FBI said Jewish and Muslim Americans are being targeted.

"We've already seen that with the individual we arrested last week in Houston, who'd been studying how to build bombs and posted online about his support for killing Jews. And with the tragic killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, in what we're investigating as a federal hate crime," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Dai is scheduled in court at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Syracuse, where he will appear before a magistrate judge.

If convicted, Dai faces five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.