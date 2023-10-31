Watch Live: Gov. Kathy Hochul to address hate crimes in speech at Columbia University

NEW YORK -- Schools across New York State are stepping up security following a series of antisemitic messages at Cornell University.

It comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to visit Columbia University to condemn such acts. She will address New Yorkers on hate crimes and hate speech at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The FBI continues to investigate the antisemitic threats of murder, sexual violence and comparisons to animals posted against the Jewish community at Cornell on Sunday.

The NYPD confirms a swastika was also found in a Columbia school building. A spokesperson for the school put out a statement, reading "Antisemitism or any other form of hate are antithetical to Columbia's values it will not be tolerated We are using every available tool to keep our community safe."

The governor said Monday she would not tolerate any kind of hatred that makes people feel vulnerable.

"State police have ramped up security on college campuses since Oct 7th, and we are going to continue to do so. Our intelligence center has been beefing up the monitoring of social media," she said.

The White House is also stepping in and monitoring the situation on college campuses, with the help of Homeland Security. It's expected to provide guidance and resources as needed.

