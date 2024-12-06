Funeral held for Connor Kasin, Long Island teenager who died during hockey game

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Hundreds attended a funeral Friday for Connor Kasin, the Long Island teenager who died during a charity hockey event last week.

The Massapequa High School student suddenly collapsed on the ice during intermission. His bereaved family still doesn't know the cause of the medical event.

"He was an incredible child"

Hundreds from Long Island's South Shore were in tears at the funeral for the 17-year-old hockey star. Connor's parents, siblings, classmates, teachers and teammates, wearing their hockey jerseys in Connor's honor, were amid the sea of mourners.

"He was an incredible child, an incredible hockey player, and just by today, you can see how wonderful he was. It hits hard when ... you see these kids walking around in these jerseys," said family friend Lisa Stella.

"He taught everyone a lot of things – how to be kind, how to be a good person," teammate Nicholas Stella said.

"Connor was very close with everyone. He was a great person, and it's definitely is going to take a toll on the community," classmate Reilly Cereghino said.

Connor's hockey teammates tied blue and gold ribbons around trees on his block.

Emotions spilled over with young friends at a loss to understand how and why, but they were surrounded by a community offering comfort and honoring a teenager who made a real difference.

Massapequa school leaders say as the district mourns this unimaginable tragedy, they are all deeply moved by the outpouring of support, love and compassion from so many.

The priest who baptized Connor spoke during the funeral mass at St. William the Abbot, where Connor was confirmed.

"We can look at this young man, Connor, at his life and say, anybody you speak to [said] he walked into a room with kindness, his smile lit up the room," Rev. Joseph Fitzgerald said.

Parents mourn sudden loss of 17-year-old son

Connor's parents, Mary and Craig Kasin, spoke earlier this week with CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis.

"He was the best," Mary Kasin said.

"Funny," Craig Kasin said.

"Very funny," Mary Kasin said.

"Always happy," Craig Kasin said.

"Kind," Mary Kasin said.

Mary Kasin added, "I always knew he was a great kid, but it's so great ... to hear others say it."