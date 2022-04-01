Watch CBS News

Connecticut suspends state gas tax for 3 months

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Connecticut's gas tax holiday takes effect 00:41

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drivers in Connecticut will get some relief at the pump as a temporary suspension of the state's gas tax takes effect Friday.

The suspension will cut the price of gas in the state by 25 cents per gallon for three months.

Two other states, Maryland and Georgia, have put similar suspensions in place.

Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut was around $4.29.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.