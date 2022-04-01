Connecticut suspends state gas tax for 3 months
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drivers in Connecticut will get some relief at the pump as a temporary suspension of the state's gas tax takes effect Friday.
The suspension will cut the price of gas in the state by 25 cents per gallon for three months.
Two other states, Maryland and Georgia, have put similar suspensions in place.
Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Connecticut was around $4.29.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.