Connecticut State Police take over investigation into death of Rev. Tommie Jackson in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of Rev. Tommie Jackson, who was struck and killed by a Stamford Police officer driving a patrol car while crossing the street outside his home.

Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, who was behind the wheel of the patrol car, has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary.

"We're just trying to figure out how and why," said Rev. Dawn C. Snell, one of Jackson's friends and colleagues.

"Pastor Jackson was such a beacon of light to so many in this multi-cultured community for the past 25 years. His steadfast commitment to serve those under his guidance of his pastorate extended far and wide and he was oftentimes a voice for the voiceless," said Stamford Police Assistant Chief Silas Redd.

Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, was driving a police sport utility vehicle when he hit 69-year-old Tommie Jackson shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Connecticut State Police accident report. CBS New York

Police, state and local, and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons did not take questions at a Friday morning news conference, but they revealed Lockwood was responding to a call and had police lights activated at the time of the accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Several officers and Simmons expressed their sadness and condolences to Jackson's family and said their thoughts were also with Lockwood, which puzzled the Jackson family's attorney.

"What my investigation is telling me is that he possibly was distracted at the time of the accident," said attorney Darnell Crosland. "If in fact he was distracted, if in fact we find out more evidence that leads us to believe that he was at fault, more than an accident, then I'm not sure why we would dim the lights on focus, which is the victim, which is Dr. Jackson."

"How do you hit an adult, that's big and tall and strong, and kill them like that?" said Pastor Herlene Streeter. "I wanna know what really happened."

Crosland said police dashcam activates within 30 seconds of lights and sirens being turned on and he expects to see the video soon.

Dorye Jackson, Rev. Jackson's wife, is one of five members of the Stamford Police Commission, an advisory board overseeing the police department.