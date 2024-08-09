Connecticut joining IRS Direct File, free electronic tax filing system

Best way to use your tax refund in 2024

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut residents are getting access to a free electronic tax-filing system.

Connecticut will join IRS Direct File for federal tax returns in the 2025 filing season, Gov. Ned Lamont and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Friday.

The idea behind IRS Direct File is to provide taxpayers with a free alternative to for-profit tax preparation services.

IRS Direct File launched as a pilot program in 12 states for the 2024 filing season. Officials say 140,000 taxpayers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved $5.6 million in filing costs. Now the program is being expanded.

"The Direct File tool will make it easier and more convenient for the average person to file their taxes, and it will help them save both time and money by avoiding the need to purchase for-profit tax filing software," Lamont said.

The creation of Direct File was made possible by President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which provided enhanced resources for the IRS to improve customer service in-person, over the phone, and online to ensure taxpayers claim the benefits and deductions for which they are eligible.

"Direct File will save Connecticut residents time and money and help ensure they receive the tax benefits they are owed. After a successful pilot this filing season, we are pleased to expand the program as a permanent offering and welcome Connecticut as the latest new state to offer this free option to taxpayers," Yellen said.