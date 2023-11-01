Congestion pricing opponents say additional truck traffic on GWB will increase respiratory problems in Bergen County

Congestion pricing foes say extra trucks on GWB will be risk to health

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A new attempt to derail the MTA's controversial congestion pricing plan charges that extra truck traffic over the George Washington Bridge will spew pollution and cause respiratory ailments for residents of Bergen County.

New Jersey officials said the Pledge of Allegiance as they lined up on a Fort Lee promontory overlooking the traffic-clogged GWB to fire their latest salvo at congestion pricing.

"We run the risk of an additional 20%, upwards of 20%, if not more, traffic at this bridge, and with that comes pollutants, filth, dirt," Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said.

Sokolich joined Congressman Josh Gottheimer and others Wednesday to announce the filing of a class action lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop congestion pricing. The suit argues that the extra traffic caused by trucks using the GWB to skirt the city and avoid the congestion fee will cause respiratory diseases.

"It's not enough that the quality of our lives are adversely impacted every single day, but now we're being asked to sacrifice potentially our lives and our health," Sokolich said.

Gottheimer, a long-time critic of the tolling plan, said the MTA is mismanaged and that it's unfair that the agency is spending over $100 million in the Bronx to deal with GWB truck traffic pollution, but nothing in New Jersey.

"Not a nickel to Jersey. Not a nickel for environmental impacts or health impacts for our families. Not a nickel to mitigate traffic," Gottheimer said.

The MTA issued issued a statement, saying, "It's Gottheimer Groundhog Day and -- shocker -- he wants to send more traffic and more pollution to New York. News flash: Manhattan is already full of vehicles, and we don't need more carbon emissions. So, congestion pricing needs to move forward for less traffic, safer streets, cleaner air and huge improvements to mass transit."

An MTA panel is still working on the toll rate, which is expected be be about $15. However, it will cost much less for New Jersey residents who take the Holland and Lincoln tunnels.

The lawsuit also asks the MTA to set up a fund to pay for monitoring New Jersey residents for respiratory diseases.