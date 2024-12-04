A rare look inside the mysterious Coney Island Lighthouse and its last civilian keeper of the flame

Meet the keeper of the flame in Brooklyn

Meet the keeper of the flame in Brooklyn

Meet the keeper of the flame in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- For lifetime Brooklyn resident Scott Schubert, a visit to grandpa's house as a kid was a rare look at living history.

"We didn't really realize how special it was until we grew up," he said of his childhood.

His grandfather's name was Frank Schubert, and he was the last civilian lighthouse keeper in America. He moved to the site of the Coney Island Light, in the private community of Sea Gate, with his wife and kids in 1960.

"It's the Lighthouse of Brooklyn that nobody knows exists"

Over the course of more than 40 years, the tall, white beacon became like a member of the family. Scott Schubert's parents married on the lawn.

The light was eventually automated in 1989, but Frank Schubert continued to live there and care for it until his death in 2003.

"It's the Lighthouse of Brooklyn that nobody knows exists. So it's really cool to be able to share that with people," said Scott Schubert, who runs a website to memorialize the family's legacy.

The lighthouse is still operational, and maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to officials, who say safety beacons like these helped make our city what it is today.

"The port of New York and New Jersey has a very rich maritime history," said USCG Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Robert Quinn. "Currently, it's the second largest port in the United States and it's within the top 20 in the world."

Electrician's Mate First Class Benjamin Mooney, a lighthouse tech, is among those responsible for maintenance and upkeep.

"What's so profound about this lighthouse is that it still has the older equipment inside of it, but it still works perfectly. And without issue, like more than any of these other light houses that I've worked on," Mooney said.

The public is kept at arm's length from the Lighthouse

There's one problem with teaching its history: the lighthouse is typically off limits, located inside a private and gated community on the western end of the Coney Island peninsula. Without permission from the US Coast Guard or the Seagate Association, the only way the average person can take a good look is from a boat, on the water.

Scott Schubert said it's the first time he's been able to visit in a decade, this time with some special guests, including his 9-year-old niece, Lily, and her fourth grade class.

"I have always been curious of it because I seen lots of photos," Lily said, explaining to CBS News New York that she was inspired to learn how hardworking her great-grandfather was.

In recent years, there have been talks about applying for landmark consideration, but nothing concrete has been done yet.

For now, Scott Schubert is happy for the opportunity to share his stories of the old man and the sea.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.