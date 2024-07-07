Family of teen sisters who died after being pulled from Coney Island Beach waters explain what happened

NEW YORK -- The devastated family of two teenage sisters who died after being pulled from Coney Island Beach on Friday night spoke exclusively to CBS New York on Sunday.

Selfless was the first thing that came to mind when father Mohammed Ahmed described his daughters -- 17-year-old Zainab and 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed.

"My daughters are the best daughters, I can say, in the world," Ahmed said.

He was still referring to them in the present tense because he said they're always with him.

Here's what the family says happened

The teens' lives were tragically cut short Friday night when they were caught in rough waters at Coney Island Beach.

"They was yelling for help. We was trying to save them," older sister Mariam Mohammed said.

"Everything happened fast," cousin Adam Mohammad added.

Mariam and Adam were part of the group of 12 family and friends at the beach. Lifeguards were off duty at 6 p.m., and police say calls came in around 8 p.m. about the girls and their cousin, Shareef Mohammad, being in the water. The cousin was saved.

About 90 minutes later, Zainab and Aisha were pulled out of the water in critical condition, and later died at the hospital.

"It wasn't deep. They were out in shallow water where they could stand. Before anybody could even think, the wind started getting heavier. The wind started blowing. Wind started getting heavier and they started getting dragged out," Adam Mohammad said.

Earlier reports indicated that the teens made it out of the water, but then went back in.

"Saying they went out, they went out and came back in the water -- that's a lie. That's a lie. That's a lie. They never got a chance to get out of the water," Adam said.

The sisters were on the road to success

The family said the sisters were honors students. Zainab attended Advanced Math and Science High School and wanted to be a doctor. Aisha went to Success Academy and wanted to become a pharmacy tech.

"Nobody could ever replace the same bond I had with them," Mariam Mohammed said.

"Aisha, Zainab, for sure, you are always forever going to be in our hearts and in our blood. For sure, we are going to be together in paradise," Ahmed said.

A burial and prayer service for the girls is set to take place in the coming days.