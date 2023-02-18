Watch CBS News
Con Edison, state regulators propose rate hike

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A rate hike could soon be coming for Con Edison customers in New York.

In a joint proposal filed by the utility and state regulators, the rates would go up 12.5% on bills over three years for electricity customers and 20% for gas customers.

Con Ed says the hike is necessary for reliability, safety and to meet New York's clean energy goals.

The public can comment on the proposal, which will be reviewed by the Public Service Commission.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 8:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

