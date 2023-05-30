Watch CBS News
Local News

Con Ed: Truck carrying small crane knocks down several power lines in Queens

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Emergency crews are on the scene after some power lines came down in Queens

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at 101st Avenue near Sanders Place in Richmond Hill. 

According to Con Edison, a truck carrying a small crane crashed into a telephone pole, which caused a cascading effect on two other poles. 

Con Ed says there were nine outages. 

Clean up may take a while, Con Ed said. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.