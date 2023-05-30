Con Ed: Truck carrying small crane knocks down several power lines in Queens
NEW YORK - Emergency crews are on the scene after some power lines came down in Queens.
It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at 101st Avenue near Sanders Place in Richmond Hill.
According to Con Edison, a truck carrying a small crane crashed into a telephone pole, which caused a cascading effect on two other poles.
Con Ed says there were nine outages.
Clean up may take a while, Con Ed said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.