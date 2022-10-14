Watch CBS News
Community sends flowers, cards to Bristol Police Department for officers killed in shooting

By CBS New York Team

BRISTOL, Conn. -- The police department in Bristol, Connecticut is overflowing with flowers and cards Friday for the two officers who were shot and killed in an apparent ambush

Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between brothers late Wednesday night. 

According to investigators, a suspect identified as Nicholas Brutcher opened fire when police arrived. They believe the call was made to lure officers to the home. 

Brutcher was shot and killed. His brother was wounded.

A third officer was also wounded. 

CBS New York Team
October 14, 2022

