New Jersey community rallies around Temple Ner Tamid synagogue after Molotov cocktail attack

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- A New Jersey community is rallying behind the synagogue that was attacked with a Molotov cocktail.

People of different faiths started gathering in solidarity Thursday evening for a vigil in front of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield to denounce the act of violence.

Members of the synagogue said upwards of 1,000 people may show up.

Investigators said Nicholas Malindretos allegedly tried to firebomb the synagogue over the weekend, hours before hundreds of children were scheduled to be there for religious classes.

The temple's shatter-resistant doors held up when Malindretos allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail. The bottle broke, but a fire didn't ignite and the building suffered little damage.

Malindretos, 26, made his first court appearance Thursday.