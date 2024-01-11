Watch CBS News
Community Food Bank of New Jersey surpasses 1 billion meal milestone

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- A major milestone in CBS New York's #BetterTogether campaign, part of our commitment to community.

We've now learned that our partners, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, has provided 1 billion meals.

Back in November, CBS New York partnered with the Food Bank for our Season of Giving campaign, collecting donations to ensure families had a happy Thanksgiving.

For 49 years, the Food Bank has supported a network of more than 800 local food assistance organizations.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 7:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

