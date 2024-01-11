Community Food Bank of New Jersey surpasses 1 billion meal milestone

Community Food Bank of New Jersey surpasses 1 billion meal milestone

Community Food Bank of New Jersey surpasses 1 billion meal milestone

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- A major milestone in CBS New York's #BetterTogether campaign, part of our commitment to community.

We've now learned that our partners, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, has provided 1 billion meals.

Back in November, CBS New York partnered with the Food Bank for our Season of Giving campaign, collecting donations to ensure families had a happy Thanksgiving.

For 49 years, the Food Bank has supported a network of more than 800 local food assistance organizations.