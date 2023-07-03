Communities preparing for July 4th celebrations in New York and New Jersey

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- Preparations are underway across the Tri-State Area for the return of many Fourth of July traditions.

Workers were loading in the big bangs for Ossining's River Jam Concert Series. Monday night marks opening night at Louis Engel Waterfront. CBS New York saw what $25,000 worth of mortars looks like lined up along the mighty Hudson River.

Priceless in comparison, was a seat saved along the Ridgewood, New Jersey, Fourth of July celebration parade route. Renee Watson, a Ridgewood native, said it is her favorite spot to watch the floats and bands roll by.

"Been my favorite spot for years," Watson said. "My parents brought me here in the 1950s. I brought my children here."

And returning to the same spot year after year means her grandchildren know exactly where to find her on her favorite holiday.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited in Passaic, New Jersey, for the first ever Avenue of Flags at Third Ward Memorial Park. Mayor Hector Lora said he hopes that his community will continue to show up as it did Monday.

"Together we can each put a flag right down the Avenue of Flags in the city to instill an appreciation and respect for our flag, a love for our nation and our youth," Lora said.

He reflected on what Old Glory means to him.

"What it truly represents symbolizes is hope. It is freedom," Lora said. "We stay as strong together, that we are strong, united. We may not be perfect when we come together. There is no greater nation."

Seniors from Passaic showed up in force to demonstrate loyalty to community and country, said Francine Wise, the senior program coordinator.

"They were excited to come out and support this day and be in the presence of everybody in our community," Wise said.

The official weigh in for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest hit the scales Monday on Coney Island -- a tradition since 1916.

The arguably disgusting display of gastric gumption, the chow down, takes place Tuesday.