Minor league New Jersey Jackals to play at renovated Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. -- After more than seven decades, professional baseball players will once again take the field at historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

CBS2s Vanessa Murdock has more on officials' hope that the announcement will mean big things for Paterson.

A transformation is underway Hinchliffe Stadium. Just two years ago, CBS2 captured on camera an abandoned shell of a ballfield with seating taken up by weeds and trees. On Wednesday, there were major signs of progress. Chopper 2 revealed a massive operation taking place. Visible from ground level were concrete sidewalks waiting to be poured and seating with space for people.

"If you build it, they will come," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

It won't be long before cheers from the stands will again be heard in Paterson, just as they were in the 1930s and 40s when the Negro Leagues played here. Larry Doby, Paterson's own all-star athlete, graced the field. The New York Black Yankees and New York Cubans called Hinchliffe Stadium home.

Next to the plate will be the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. The team will make Paterson its home base. Owner and president Al Dorso Sr., who was born and raised in Paterson, shared that he's thrilled to bring his team home.

"I'm here really because I believe in their vision and want to be part of the rebirth of the stadium and the great city of Paterson," Dorso said.

Bobby Jones, a former pitcher for the New York Mets, helped lead the Jackals to Paterson. He said he grew up watching his cousins play football at Hinchliffe.

"As soon as I saw it was being restored my wheels starting turning and I thought that would be a good place for a minor league baseball team," Jones said.

"This is a grand slam for Paterson for a whole host of reasons," Sayegh said.

The mayor added in addition to the Jackals, the stadium's refurbishment will mean economic and job growth. Families will benefit.

"Without having to give up a month's mortgage, or a month's rent, or two months' rent to go visit these professional baseball teams, they now have a place to come to," said Orland Cruz, the president of the Greater Paterson Chamber of Commerce.

The hope of many is that the youth of Paterson will benefit most. The land the stadium sits on is owned by the Board of Education.

"We have an agreement where they get to use it for 180 days, just like a school year," Sayegh said.

Students will not only play there again, but they'll also learn about jobs in professional sports on and off the field.

"This is the perfect opportunity to infuse this stadium, this team, with our youth," Board of Education member Manny Martinez said.

History will play a major role in the future of Paterson.

Opening day is slated for sometime in May of 2023. The mayor made a suggestion for the Jackal's first season in their new home -- to host game on July 5 and declare it "Larry Doby Day." That's the same day Doby broke the color barrier in the American League back in 1947.