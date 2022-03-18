Vintage style is eternal at Cobblestones in the East Village

NEW YORK - After 40 years in operation, Cobblestones has earned a reputation among visitors.

"They always describe it as a treasure trove," owner Delanee Koppersmith said. "It's a lot of stuff in small space."

The East Village vintage store's distinctive collection reflects its owner's flair.

"I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different," she said. "That's sort of been my rule of thumb all these years."

Delanee grew up a few blocks away and stumbled into fashion by accident.

"First thing I ever sold was this beautiful blue glass-bead belt—it was $45.00—and I thought, 'Well, we're on our way,'" she said.

At Cobblestones, she specializes in clothing and accessories from the 1930s and 1940s.

"I like the silhouettes of those particular eras," she said.

For Delanee, a good outfit has the power to lift spirits.

"I just think people, generally, when they're dressed up, they feel differently, and they hold themselves differently," she said.

Sometimes, fashion designers stop into the store seeking inspiration.

"It might be the hardware or the shape of a bag or the heel of a shoe," she said.

But Cobblestone's doors are open to all.

"I recommend everyone to look into vintage," she said. "I just think it's great fun for a person's personality to be shown on the outside."

Cobblestones

314 E 9th St

New York, NY 10003

(212) 673-5372