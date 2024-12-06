Co-sleeping causes 3 more infant deaths in New York, officials say in warning to parents

Co-sleeping leads to 3 more infant deaths on Long Island, official say

NEW YORK -- A New York county is warning parents about the dangers of co-sleeping after three infants who shared beds with adults died in the last four weeks.

Suffolk County officials said the latest baby co-sleeping deaths brought the total to six so far in 2024, after 10 in 2023. County Executive Ed Romaine made a personal plea to parents after hearing the alarming statistic.

"When you have three little babies die within the last four weeks because their parent took them to bed and rolled over on them, we've got to sound the alarm," Romaine said. "In this last case, they were twins, and she took both of them to bed and rolled over on one of them, and that child died, and the other twin lived ... There is nothing more devastating."

Co-sleeping was the only common link in latest baby deaths

County health officials said there were no common cultural links between the deaths, just the practice of co-sleeping.

"Either parent or child turning over, causing strangulation, inability to breathe," said Dr. Razia Jayman-Aristride, with the Suffolk County Health Department.

The tragedies led Suffolk to make public service announcements and spread the word about free and confidential home services to assess a baby's sleeping environment. Free cribs are also given to families who need one.

"And also education. The ABC's of safe sleeping, which is the baby should be alone, on their back and in the crib," Jayman-Aristride said.

Stigma, lack of awareness could prevent parents from knowing the risks

Lindsey Wimmer founded the Star Legacy Foundation, a prevention and support nonprofit, after losing her stillborn son. She says co-sleeping deaths can happen for socio-economic reasons, but not always.

"It may be a family that always does all the correct sleeping things, but they all fall asleep while the baby is feeding," Wimmer said.

Wimmer blames stigma for lack of awareness, and says new mothers are not always directly asked where their baby is sleeping.

"Devastating internally, but then it's compounded because they then feel that same blame," she said.

"We don't want to see any other children die," Romaine said.

Suffolk officials plan to review how they coordinate with hospitals so the message to moms is crystal clear before they take their babies home.