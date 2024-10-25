As clothing donation bins pop up, N.Y. advocates remind people to donate wisely

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y - Americans discard more than 30 billion pounds of clothing every year, with 85% going into the trash.

Advocates want more people to donate clothing instead, and to do so wisely.

When the season change, and the leaves fall, it's a good time to rake through the closet for clothes no longer worn, or wanted.

Tuckahoe resident Pauline Duff usually donates to a favorite Catholic charity.

"St. Vincent de Paul uses all the clothing and gives it to people. They don't sell it," Duff said. "I like that very much."

Advocates say with more and more donation boxes popping up, be mindful of where the clothing goes.

"You want to keep clothing in circulation"

"I think that there's a misperception what when they do put it into a bin that it is going to somebody who needs it," Deborah Blatt of The Sharing Shelf said.

The Sharing Shelf gives free, donated clothing to 6,000 children.

"We've seen a three-fold increase in three year. This year we're up 11%," she said.

If you want to help with clothing insecurity, donating directly to a clothing bank is your best bet, Blatt says. Very little of the clothing put into donation bins is given to those in need.

Some bins in New Rochelle are clearly marked as owned by a for-profit company, which resells the clothing. A small portion of the profit is donated to a worthy cause.

A growing number of firms, such as Helpsy and Green Depot, partner with charities and municipalities to keep clothing out of landfills, which Blatt says is the ultimate goal.

"Put it in a bin if that's convenient for you. Have someone come pick it up if that's convenient for you. Bring it to the Sharing Shelf," Blatt said. "You want to keep clothing in circulation. Do not throw it away."